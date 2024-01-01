How can I get the best results? Try uploading more diverse photos in different environment, with different facial expressions in different styles. Better results are achieved if you upload 4-8 face close-ups with shoulders and 10-12 full body shots.

What photos are not allowed? Please don’t upload anything you don’t want to see online, thats the basic best-practise rule of internet. Also no kids, nudity (beachware/lingerie is ok).

How do you use my photos? Your photos are used only for internal AI processing, we do not and will not share them with any 3rd parties or anyone without your permission. We take privacy concerns seriously.

Is it safe to process my photos with AI? We will use your photos only once to train the basic AI model to generate your new profile pics and after 30 days the original photos and AI model will be deleted. We store the initial model only to give you an opportunity to fine-tune and play around with different styles and scenes for free until you are 100% happy with the result