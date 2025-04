What are the standard passport photo requirements? Standard passport photo requirements include: a neutral background, good lighting, full face view, neutral expression, eyes open and looking directly at the camera, no glasses, no headwear (except for religious purposes), and recent photo taken within the last 6 months.

Can I use these photos for other documents? Yes, our passport photo maker creates photos that meet the requirements for various official documents including visas, ID cards, driver's licenses, and other government-issued documents. Just select the appropriate size for your specific document.

How do I get the best results? For the best results: 1) Use good lighting (natural light is best) 2) Look directly at the camera 3) Keep a neutral expression 4) Ensure your face is clearly visible 5) Wear appropriate clothing (avoid white tops against white backgrounds) 6) Remove glasses unless required for medical reasons

What happens to my photos after processing? We process your photos only to create the passport photos and remove them from our servers after 24 hours. We never share your photos with third parties or use them for any other purpose.