Amuse your fans and followers with a creative profile pic and background cover
Create an awesome profile pic and background cover with PFPMaker to boost your account and attract followers
Images are the first thing that draws people’s attention.
That’s because people’s brains tend to process visual information 60,000x faster than text.
A cool, easy-to-recognize profile pic is a must for creators.
It will help you stand out and draw more attention. Show off your creativity with PFPMaker and create an awe-inspiring profile picture.
Why use it?
AI background remover
Automatically remove any kind of background from your photo or custom image
Instantly generated profile pictures
Get dozens of awesome profile picture designs in seconds. Edit colors, shadows and other settings
Get more views, likes and messages
Download your new profile picture & matching background cover ready to be used on social media, messengers or email
Features
1
Dozens of stylish profile pictures from any photo
PFPMaker will make a variety of awesome profile pics from your old photo, photo of your pet or picture of your game character
2
Attract more people on any platform
Make your Discord, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat or gaming account stand out with a jaw-dropping profile pic and background cover to draw more followers
3
Show off your design skills
Customize your profile pic and background cover with easy-to-use PFPMaker tools and create unique branding assets to impress the audience