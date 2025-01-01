Just one clear selfie. Front-facing photos with natural lighting work best.
Browse 50+ preset styles OR upload a reference photo for AI Makeup Transfer.
Get your look in seconds. Download and share with friends.
Not a flat filter but a real makeup application that follows your unique facial anatomy.
Your eye shape is unique. Our AI recognizes almond, hooded, round, or monolid eyes and applies shadow, liner, and lashes that actually work with your anatomy.
Thin lips, full lips, asymmetric lips does not matter to AI, it sees them all and applies color that enhances your natural shape with any finish you want.
Brows frame everything. The AI analyzes your face proportions and hair color to suggest shapes that balance your features then fills them in naturally.
Contour that actually contours. Blush placed where it lifts your face. The AI reads your bone structure and applies makeup like a pro artist would.
Stop buying makeup that doesn't suit you. Upload a selfie, try any look, and know exactly what works before you spend a dollar. Perfect for building a routine you'll actually love.
Whether you're a makeup artist, photographer, or content creator - show your clients exactly what they'll get. No more guesswork, no more miscommunication. Just clear visual previews that close deals.
Your wedding, prom, or Halloween costume is too important to leave to chance. See exactly how you'll look on the big day, coordinate with your outfit, your venue, your vision.
Latina Makeup
Thai Makeup
Natural / No Makeup Makeup
Cute Makeup
E-Girl Makeup
Asian / K-Beauty Makeup
Bridal & Wedding Makeup
Glam & Soft Glam
Classy & Elegant
1950s Pin-Up
Y2K Gloss
Classic Smokey Eye
See a celebrity look you love? An influencer tutorial you want to try? Just upload that reference image and our AI copies the exact makeup onto your face—colors, placement, style, everything.
From Latina glam to bridal elegance, decade styles to creative looks.
Upload any reference photo and copy that exact makeup look.
Trained on diverse faces, adapts perfectly to any complexion.
Get your result ready for any platform
Perfect for Instagram posts and profile pictures
Optimized for Instagram feed - shows more of your face
Full-screen vertical format for stories and reels
Widescreen format for covers and headers
