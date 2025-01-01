Our AI uses advanced facial recognition to apply makeup naturally, following your face contours for photorealistic results that look like you're actually wearing the makeup.

How realistic are the AI makeup results?

Makeup Transfer lets you upload a reference image (celebrity, influencer, etc.) and our AI copies that exact makeup look onto your photo along with the same colors, placement, and style.

Absolutely! Our AI is trained on diverse faces and adapts makeup colors to look natural on any skin tone, from fair to deep.

Does it work on all skin tones?

Can I use the results for social media?

Yes! Download your AI makeup looks in high resolution and share them on Instagram, TikTok, and any other platform.