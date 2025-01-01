Virtual AI Makeup Try On - Transform Your Look

Not sure which makeup look suits you? Upload a selfie and try on 50+ makeup styles on YOUR face to discover a perfect makeup. Or transfer any makeup style from a photo instantly

🎨 Browse styles below

Virtual AI Makeup Try On - previewVirtual AI Makeup Try On - mobile preview

How to Try On Makeup with AI in 3 Easy Steps

1

Upload Your Photo

Just one clear selfie. Front-facing photos with natural lighting work best.

2

Choose Your Makeup Style

Browse 50+ preset styles OR upload a reference photo for AI Makeup Transfer.

3

Download & Share

Get your look in seconds. Download and share with friends.

Precise AI Makeup for Every Feature

Not a flat filter but a real makeup application that follows your unique facial anatomy.

Eyes

Your eye shape is unique. Our AI recognizes almond, hooded, round, or monolid eyes and applies shadow, liner, and lashes that actually work with your anatomy.

  • 100+ Eyeshadow Styles • Smokey, cut crease, halo, gradient all applied to your crease
  • Precision Liner • Winged, graphic, or cat eye that flatters your eye shape
  • Lash Styles • Natural to dramatic, placed where they actually open your eyes
Lips

Thin lips, full lips, asymmetric lips does not matter to AI, it sees them all and applies color that enhances your natural shape with any finish you want.

  • Every Finish • Matte, gloss, satin, velvet, shimmer - your pick
  • 100+ Shades • From barely there nudes to statement reds and berries
  • Gradient Lips • K-beauty ombre style that suits any lip shape
Brows

Brows frame everything. The AI analyzes your face proportions and hair color to suggest shapes that balance your features then fills them in naturally.

  • Shape & Fill • Arched, straight, feathered, or fluffy brows that fit your face
  • Color Match • Matches your natural hair or adds bold contrast
  • Any Style • Laminated, Instagram, soap brows - all trending looks made easy
Full Face

Contour that actually contours. Blush placed where it lifts your face. The AI reads your bone structure and applies makeup like a pro artist would.

  • Smart Contour • Cheekbone and nose sculpting adapted to your bone structure
  • Blush Placement • Apple, draping, or sun-kissed - choose what suits your face
  • Flawless Base • Smooth texture and even skin tone without masking you

Who Uses Virtual AI Makeup?

For Everyday Decisions

Stop buying makeup that doesn't suit you. Upload a selfie, try any look, and know exactly what works before you spend a dollar. Perfect for building a routine you'll actually love.

  • Test any product look before purchasing
  • Find your signature everyday style
  • Share looks with friends for instant feedback
For Professionals

Whether you're a makeup artist, photographer, or content creator - show your clients exactly what they'll get. No more guesswork, no more miscommunication. Just clear visual previews that close deals.

  • Present client options in seconds
  • Pre-visualize looks for shoots
  • Create content without full application
For Special Events

Your wedding, prom, or Halloween costume is too important to leave to chance. See exactly how you'll look on the big day, coordinate with your outfit, your venue, your vision.

  • Plan bridal and wedding party looks
  • Preview costume and creative makeup
  • Match your makeup to any outfit

Explore 50+ Available Makeup Styles

Every style generated from a single selfie. Browse by category and find your perfect look.
AI Generated Latina Makeup makeup style

Latina Makeup

AI Generated Thai Makeup makeup style

Thai Makeup

AI Generated Natural / No Makeup Makeup makeup style

Natural / No Makeup Makeup

AI Generated Cute Makeup makeup style

Cute Makeup

AI Generated E-Girl Makeup makeup style

E-Girl Makeup

AI Generated Asian / K-Beauty Makeup makeup style

Asian / K-Beauty Makeup

AI Generated Bridal & Wedding Makeup makeup style

Bridal & Wedding Makeup

AI Generated Glam & Soft Glam makeup style

Glam & Soft Glam

AI Generated Classy & Elegant makeup style

Classy & Elegant

AI Generated 1950s Pin-Up makeup style

1950s Pin-Up

AI Generated Y2K Gloss makeup style

Y2K Gloss

AI Generated Classic Smokey Eye makeup style

Classic Smokey Eye

AI Makeup Transfer

See a celebrity look you love? An influencer tutorial you want to try? Just upload that reference image and our AI copies the exact makeup onto your face—colors, placement, style, everything.

📸
Any Reference WorksCelebrity photos, Pinterest saves, Instagram screenshots
🎯
Precise Color MatchingAI extracts exact shades and applies them to your features
👤
Adapts to Your FaceSame look, tailored to your unique bone structure
AI Makeup Transfer demonstration

Why Choose Our AI Makeup Generator

🎨

50+ Makeup Styles

From Latina glam to bridal elegance, decade styles to creative looks.

🔄

AI Makeup Transfer

Upload any reference photo and copy that exact makeup look.

Photorealistic Results

Natural-looking makeup that follows your unique facial features.

Instant Results

See your new look in seconds. No waiting, no downloads required.

🎯

Smart Face Detection

AI analyzes your features to apply makeup precisely following your natural contours.

🌍

Works on All Skin Tones

Trained on diverse faces, adapts perfectly to any complexion.

Download in Any Format

Get your result ready for any platform

1:1

Square

Perfect for Instagram posts and profile pictures

InstagramFacebookLinkedIn
1080 × 1080px
4:5

Portrait

Optimized for Instagram feed - shows more of your face

InstagramPinterest
1080 × 1350px
9:16

Story

Full-screen vertical format for stories and reels

StoriesTikTokSnapchat
1080 × 1920px
14:9

Landscape

Widescreen format for covers and headers

TwitterYouTubeFacebook
1920 × 1080px

Frequently Asked Questions

  • How realistic are the AI makeup results?minusplus

    Our AI uses advanced facial recognition to apply makeup naturally, following your face contours for photorealistic results that look like you're actually wearing the makeup.

  • What is AI Makeup Transfer?minusplus

  • Does it work on all skin tones?minusplus

  • Can I use the results for social media?minusplus

  • How is this different from a makeup filter?minusplus

  • Can I adjust the makeup intensity?minusplus

Ready to Transform Your Look?

Try any makeup style in seconds. No products needed, no commitment required.

