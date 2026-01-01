What is the purpose of a LinkedIn summary? It's a brief overview of your professional brand, experience, and accomplishments. It's a chance to tell your story, showcase your personality, and highlight what sets you apart from others in your industry. Think of it as an elevator pitch that helps others quickly understand who you are and what you do.

How long should my LinkedIn summary be? LinkedIn allows up to 2,000 characters (about 300-400 words) for your summary. However, it's recommended to keep it concise and focused, aiming for around 150-200 words. You want to pique people's interest without overwhelming them with too much information.

What should I include in my LinkedIn summary? Your summary should provide a snapshot of your professional life, including your current role, relevant skills, achievements, and career goals. You can also add personal touches, such as your passions or volunteer work, to give others a sense of who you are beyond your job title. Be sure to use keywords relevant to your industry to help recruiters and others find you.

Can I just copy and paste my resume into my LinkedIn summary? No! While it's tempting to reuse content from your resume/CV, your LinkedIn summary should be written in a more conversational tone and focus on the benefits you bring to others, rather than just listing job responsibilities. Use this space to showcase your personality, values, and unique perspective-things that don't typically fit on a traditional resume/CV.