LinkedIn Summary Generator

Effectively communicate your expertise with a well-written LinkedIn summary that resonates with your audience

We respect your privacy

We don't sell, re-sell, train our AI, or otherwise use your inputs in any way that is not related to providing an AI text generation service to you. All the input you provide is kept strictly confidential.

Why use our LinkedIn Summary Generator?

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AI-crafted copy

Powered by a language model fine-tuned for professional bios. No templates-every summary is unique to your input.

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12 tone options

From casual and friendly to authoritative and storytelling. Match the voice that fits your personal brand.

Ready in seconds

No sign-up, no paywall. Type your info, click generate, and copy your new summary straight to LinkedIn.

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Private by default

We don't store your inputs or outputs. Your career details stay between you and the generator.

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Iterate freely

Not happy with the first draft? Tweak your input, switch the tone, and regenerate as many times as you need.

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One-click copy

Copy the result to your clipboard instantly. Paste it into LinkedIn, your resume, or anywhere else.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is the purpose of a LinkedIn summary?minusplus

    It's a brief overview of your professional brand, experience, and accomplishments. It's a chance to tell your story, showcase your personality, and highlight what sets you apart from others in your industry. Think of it as an elevator pitch that helps others quickly understand who you are and what you do.

  • How long should my LinkedIn summary be?minusplus

  • What should I include in my LinkedIn summary?minusplus

  • Can I just copy and paste my resume into my LinkedIn summary?minusplus

  • Do I need to update my LinkedIn summary frequently?minusplus

Complete your LinkedIn profile

A great summary deserves a great headshot. Generate a professional AI headshot to pair with your new LinkedIn summary.

Create Your Headshot