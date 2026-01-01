REALISTIC AI HEADSHOT GENERATOR

AI Headshots for Business Professionals

Upload a single selfies, and generate AI headshots in 400+ styles. Perfect for your LinkedIn business profile, CV, resume, and career - no photoshoot needed. Save hours of your time.

  • Realistic headshots will look exactly like you
  • No photographer, no photoshoot, no prep required
  • Ready in ~20 seconds
Generate Your Headshots →
AI Generated headshot example
AI Generated headshot example
AI Generated headshot example
AI Generated headshot example
AI Generated headshot example
AI Generated headshot example
Used by employees at leading companies:

How it works

Three steps - no photographer, no studio.

  1. Upload a single selfieFront-facing shots in good light work best. PNG or JPG, up to 10 MB each.
  2. Choose a stylePick outfit, backdrop, pose and face expression preset from a curated library of hundres of styles.
  3. Download your headshots in 20 secondsHigh-resolution files ready for LinkedIn, your CV, and email signatures.
Professional AI headshot preview

When you need the perfect headshot

PFPMaker helps you create headshots that reflect your professionalism. Use them on your CV, email signature, and social profiles to make a stronger first impression.

  • 146%

    Engagement rate

    Increase

  • 24×

    Interactions & leads

    Increase

When you need the perfect headshotAfter
When you need the perfect headshotBefore

Done in minutes, not a weeks

AI headshots

Credits · one-time purchase

From$9

Larger packs include more credits for more looks and retries.

  • 120+ AI headshots to explore in a full run
  • 240 credits in popular bundles
  • ~3 credits per polished headshot export
Create your headshots →

How it compares

With PFPMaker
  1. Upload your photos
  2. AI generates headshots
  3. Download and share
Ready in ~20 seconds · $9 per ~100 headshots
Traditional photo studio
  • Find a photographer
  • Email back and forth
  • Book a session
  • Wardrobe prep
  • Travel to studio
  • Shoot day
  • Wait for edits
  • Receive delivery
1–2 weeks · $150–$600 per 1-2 usable headshots
Perfect poses. No directions neededAfter
Perfect poses. No directions neededBefore

Perfect poses. No directions needed

No stiff smiles, no "tilt your head slightly right," no 200 takes to get one usable photo. Pick your pose and expression - the AI delivers a natural, professional headshot instantly.

  • PosingNo photographer directions. Choose from proven professional poses - the AI applies them naturally to your face and body.
  • ExpressionsNo more frozen smiles that look nothing like you. Select confident, friendly, or approachable - and actually look like yourself on a good day.

More ways to use PFPMaker

Consistent team photos without a photoshoot day

Consistent team photos without a photoshoot day

Your team is spread across three time zones and everyone's headshot looks like a different decade. Each person generates their own from wherever they are - same style guide, same quality.

  • No coordinating schedules, no renting a studio for 20 people
  • Uniform look across your about page, org chart, and email signatures
Conference bio. Press release. Podcast thumbnail.

Conference bio. Press release. Podcast thumbnail.

Every speaker page, media kit, and article byline asks for a high-res headshot. Generate a formal version for the keynote bio and an approachable one for the podcast - in the same session.

  • Multiple styles to choose from - formal, relaxed, diverse outfits, and more
  • High-resolution headshots without scheduling a photoshoot
Works on any device

Works on any device

PFPMaker runs on iOS, Android, tablets, and the web. Upload from whatever you have and download results ready for any platform.

  • Consistent quality across your phone, tablet, or browser - no app to install
  • Generate and download directly from pfpmaker.com, wherever you are
Professional at a desk with laptop-suggesting profile and resume polish alongside a headshot

LinkedIn & resume summary generators

A strong headshot gets clicks; clear copy closes the story. Use PFPMaker’s text tools for your LinkedIn About and the professional blurb at the top of your CV-same career narrative, two formats.

LinkedIn summary generator Resume summary generator

Download formats that fit every channel

Export headshots sized for profiles, posts, and print

1:1

Square

Ideal for LinkedIn, Slack, and avatars

LinkedInFacebookGitHub
1080 × 1080px
4:5

Portrait

Great for feed posts and portfolio grids

InstagramPortfolio sites
1080 × 1350px
9:16

Story

Vertical stories and short video covers

StoriesReelsTikTok
1080 × 1920px
14:9

Landscape

Banners, website heroes, and slide decks

WebsitesPresentations
1920 × 1080px

Frequently asked questions

  • How do I start?minusplus

    Open the headshot flow in PFPMaker, upload the number of selfies the app requests, and follow any on-screen posing tips. Everything runs in your browser-no separate app download is required. You can replace photos if something looks off.

  • Why do you need several selfies?minusplus

  • What should uploaded photos look like?minusplus

  • How do you use my photos?minusplus

  • Is it safe to process my photos with AI?minusplus

  • Do you support larger teams?minusplus

Ready for a headshot that opens doors?

Join thousands of professionals who refreshed their photo without a studio day.

Start with PFPMaker