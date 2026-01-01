How do I start? Open the headshot flow in PFPMaker, upload the number of selfies the app requests, and follow any on-screen posing tips. Everything runs in your browser-no separate app download is required. You can replace photos if something looks off.

Why do you need several selfies? Modern AI needs multiple views of your face to keep results realistic and consistent. More variety in angles and lighting usually means better likeness and fewer artifacts. Over time, workflows that need fewer photos will keep improving.

What should uploaded photos look like? Use clear head-and-shoulders shots of you alone-no heavy filters, sunglasses, or hats covering your face. Avoid blurry images or group photos so the model can see your features clearly.

How do you use my photos? We process them to generate your headshots and related outputs. Retention periods and deletion options are described in our Privacy Policy. If you need data removed sooner, contact support and we will help.

Is it safe to process my photos with AI? We use industry-standard practices to protect uploads in transit and at rest. We do not resell your images as stock. For legal bases, subprocessors, and regional rights, read the Privacy Policy on pfpmaker.com.