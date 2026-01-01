Resume Summary Generator

Automatically identify and highlight your most relevant skills and experiences to potential employers for the job you want

We respect your privacy

We don't sell, re-sell, train our AI, or otherwise use your inputs in any way that is not related to providing an AI text generation service to you. All the input you provide is kept strictly confidential.

Why use our Resume Summary Generator?

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Tailored to your experience

The AI reads your input and surfaces the strongest selling points-not a generic one-size-fits-all template.

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12 tone options

Professional, authoritative, creative, conversational-choose the voice that matches the role you're targeting.

Instant results

No account needed. Paste your details, hit generate, and have a polished summary ready to drop into your resume.

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Your data stays private

We don't store, log, or train on your resume content. What you paste stays between you and the generator.

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Regenerate anytime

Applying to different roles? Change your input or tone and generate a new summary tuned for each application.

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Copy in one click

Grab the finished summary straight to your clipboard. Paste it into your resume, cover letter, or job application.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is a resume summary, and do I really need one?minusplus

    A resume summary, also known as a professional summary or career summary, is a brief overview of your experience, skills, and achievements at the top of your resume/CV. While it's not strictly necessary, a well-written summary can help you stand out from other applicants and give hiring managers a quick sense of your value as a candidate.

  • How long should my resume summary be?minusplus

  • What should I include in my resume summary?minusplus

  • Should I use a resume objective instead of a summary?minusplus

  • Can I use the same resume summary for every job I apply to?minusplus

Your resume needs a great headshot too

Pair your polished resume summary with a professional AI-generated headshot. No studio visit required.

Create Your Headshot