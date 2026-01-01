Upload a photo and let our AI face rater score your facial attractiveness on the metrics that actually drive it - symmetry, the golden ratio, canthal tilt, facial thirds and jawline. Get your score on the 1-10 attractiveness scale, plus a PSL rating and a clear breakdown, in seconds.
One front-facing selfie with good lighting works best. No sign-up needed to see your score.
Our AI face rater measures symmetry, the golden ratio, canthal tilt, facial thirds, jawline and more.
See your overall attractiveness score on a 1–10 scale, your percentile, and what's driving each number.
Every test returns an overall score on the 1-10 attractiveness scale, an equivalent PSL rating, your percentile, a detected face shape and a metric-by-metric breakdown with strengths and where to improve.
Your attractiveness score isn't a guess. It's built from the same facial-geometry metrics used across facial-harmony and looksmaxxing analysis - each one measurable, repeatable and explained below.
How closely the left and right halves of your face mirror each other - one of the strongest measurable drivers of perceived attractiveness.
How close your facial proportions sit to the 1.618 phi ratio long associated with a beautiful, balanced face.
The angle between the inner and outer corners of your eyes. A neutral-to-positive tilt reads as more attractive; a negative tilt does the opposite.
Whether the upper, middle and lower thirds of your face are balanced in height - a core proportion in facial-harmony analysis.
Jaw angle and definition. A defined jawline is one of the most-searched features people want to measure and improve.
The ratio of midface width to height. A compact midface ratio is a key metric in facial-attractiveness scoring.
Your result is reported on a 1-10 attractiveness scale, with an equivalent PSL rating alongside it. Here's how to read where a score sits - and remember the scale measures facial geometry, not your worth.
Several proportions fall outside the most commonly preferred ranges. Lighting, grooming, angle and photo quality usually move this band the most.
Where most faces land. Balanced on some metrics, off-ideal on others - the majority of people score right here.
Multiple metrics sit close to their ideal ranges, usually with strong symmetry or balanced facial thirds.
Most metrics near their ideals at the same time. Rare - the range model and conventionally attractive faces tend to occupy.
Most people under-rate where they land. Scores follow a bell curve: the large majority sit in the middle, and very few faces reach either extreme.
Roughly 2 in 3 faces score between 4 and 7, and fewer than 1 in 20 reach 8 or above. So a 6 already puts you comfortably above the midpoint - not a letdown.
Distribution based on typical facial-metric scoring patterns that cluster around the population mean (Langlois & Roggman, 1990); your own result is calculated only from your photo.
Source: Langlois, J. H., & Roggman, L. A. (1990). Attractive faces are only average. Psychological Science, 1(2), 115–121.
Upload and see your attractiveness score in seconds. No account, no wait.
Photos are processed transiently, never stored, and never used to train any model.
Your score comes from real facial-geometry metrics, not a random number generator.
See which features lift your score and which hold it back, so you know what to work on.
The test doesn't guess. It detects dozens of facial landmarks from your photo, measures the geometry between them, and compares each measurement to the ranges facial-attractiveness research links to higher ratings.
Maps dozens of points around your eyes, nose, mouth, jaw and the outline of your face.
Every metric - symmetry, golden ratio, canthal tilt, thirds, jawline, midface - is calculated from those points, not an opinion.
Because it's measured, it's deterministic: the same photo scores the same way every time.
Scores are compared to the proportions repeatedly linked to attractiveness in facial-harmony studies.
Whether you call it an attractiveness test, a beauty test, a face rater or simply "how attractive am I?", they all answer the same question: how close is a face to the proportions people reliably find appealing? Decades of facial-attractiveness research point to a consistent set of drivers - and our AI measures each of them.
Faces whose halves closely mirror each other tend to score higher on every attractiveness scale.
Ratios close to the golden ratio (1.618) and balanced facial thirds read as harmonious.
A neutral-to-positive canthal tilt is one of the most talked-about features in modern face-rating.
Jawline definition and a compact midface ratio strongly influence perceived attractiveness for both men and women.
Because these are measured, not guessed, the test gives a repeatable result - the same photo scores the same way every time. That's what separates a real face rater and attractiveness scale from a novelty "how hot am I" or "am I attractive" quiz.
Looksmaxxing communities rate faces on the PSL scale (1-8) instead of 1-10. Your report shows both, so you can read your result either way. Here's the rough conversion.
This test measures facial proportions - nothing more. It is not a judgement of your value, and attractiveness is partly subjective and cultural. Use your result as one objective signal to understand or improve your photos, never as a verdict on yourself. Photos are processed privately, never stored, and never used to train models.
Upload a photo and the AI attractiveness test scores your face on symmetry, the golden ratio, canthal tilt, facial thirds and jawline, then gives you an overall attractiveness score on a 1–10 scale plus a percentile.