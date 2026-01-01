Your result is reported on a 1-10 attractiveness scale, with an equivalent PSL rating alongside it. Here's how to read where a score sits - and remember the scale measures facial geometry, not your worth.

Most metrics near their ideals at the same time. Rare - the range model and conventionally attractive faces tend to occupy.

Multiple metrics sit close to their ideal ranges, usually with strong symmetry or balanced facial thirds.

Where most faces land. Balanced on some metrics, off-ideal on others - the majority of people score right here.

Several proportions fall outside the most commonly preferred ranges. Lighting, grooming, angle and photo quality usually move this band the most.

How attractiveness scores are actually distributed Average score ≈ 5.4 / 10

Most people under-rate where they land. Scores follow a bell curve: the large majority sit in the middle, and very few faces reach either extreme.

14% 1-3 38% 4-5 33% 6-7 15% 8-10

Roughly 2 in 3 faces score between 4 and 7, and fewer than 1 in 20 reach 8 or above. So a 6 already puts you comfortably above the midpoint - not a letdown.

Distribution based on typical facial-metric scoring patterns that cluster around the population mean (Langlois & Roggman, 1990); your own result is calculated only from your photo.

Source: Langlois, J. H., & Roggman, L. A. (1990). Attractive faces are only average. Psychological Science, 1(2), 115–121.