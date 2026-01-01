Real photo, not AI-labeled on LinkedIn
Free, no signup, download in seconds
Sized & styled for LinkedIn
Use a clear, front-facing photo with your head and shoulders in frame.
We clean up the background and give the photo a professional finish.
Save it for free - no account needed - then add it to your LinkedIn profile.
Why the photo matters on LinkedIn
Sharp focus, friendly expression, professional clothing, background that doesn’t compete. Messy selfie → polished head-and-shoulders is exactly this maker.
LinkedIn can show a Content Credentials (CR) badge on photos that are fully AI-generated. This free tool enhances your real selfie — background cleanup, sharpening, professional styles — so the result stays your photo, not an AI headshot.
Remove the background, replace it, apply LinkedIn-safe filters, crop, and add a frame - same tools professionals use inside PFPMaker.
Upload a selfie and we cut you out automatically - messy room, kitchen, car, gone. Your real face stays.
Same rules whether you call it a LinkedIn headshot or a professional photo for LinkedIn: light, expression, attire, crop, background.
Soft, genuine expression - not a stiff passport stare.
Face a window; avoid hard shadows across one side of the face.
Face ~60% of the crop; don’t cut the top of your head.
Dress like the interview or client meeting for your industry.
Or replace it with this tool - clutter kills first impressions.
A messy room is the fastest way to look unprofessional. Remove it, pick a clean backdrop, download - recruiters see you, not the laundry.
LinkedIn shows your photo as a circle. Upload square-friendly, sharp images - minimum 400 × 400 px (larger is better). Keep your face centered and filling about 60% of the frame.
Face in frame
~60% of the crop
Minimum size
400×400 pixels
Background removed and replaced - your face stays yours
Solid colors, soft bokeh, office-ready backdrops
Enhanced real photos - unlike fully AI-generated headshots
Upload, download, update LinkedIn - no account required
Yes. LinkedIn reports that members with a profile photo get up to 21× more profile views and 9× more connection requests than those without. LinkedIn also recommends a minimum of 400 × 400 pixels with your face filling about 60% of the frame.
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