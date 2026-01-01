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LinkedIn Profile Picture Maker

  • Real photo, not AI-labeled on LinkedIn

  • Free, no signup, download in seconds

  • Sized & styled for LinkedIn

Upload a real selfie. We clean the background, sharpen the photo, and give you a professional LinkedIn profile picture - without the AI label LinkedIn applies to fully AI-generated headshots.

Create Your LinkedIn Photo
Trusted by professionals who update LinkedIn photos with PFPMaker:
Wix
LinkedIn
Stanford
Google
Asana
Medium
Spotify

Make a LinkedIn profile picture in 3 steps

  1. 1
    Upload your selfie

    Use a clear, front-facing photo with your head and shoulders in frame.

  2. 2
    Wait about 15 seconds

    We clean up the background and give the photo a professional finish.

  3. 3
    Download and update LinkedIn

    Save it for free - no account needed - then add it to your LinkedIn profile.

LinkedIn profile with a professional photo

Why the photo matters on LinkedIn

Profile views
21timesmore with a good photo
Connection requests
9timesmore with a good photo

Examples of good LinkedIn profile pictures

Sharp focus, friendly expression, professional clothing, background that doesn’t compete. Messy selfie → polished head-and-shoulders is exactly this maker.

Before: selfie with a busy background
After: professional LinkedIn profile picture with clean background
Professional LinkedIn profile picture example — clean office backgroundProfessional LinkedIn headshot example — soft bokeh backgroundGood LinkedIn photo example — studio-style backdropLinkedIn-ready profile picture — head and shoulders crop

How this LinkedIn photo stays unlabeled

LinkedIn can show a Content Credentials (CR) badge on photos that are fully AI-generated. This free tool enhances your real selfie — background cleanup, sharpening, professional styles — so the result stays your photo, not an AI headshot.

  • Enhanced real selfie — no Content Credentials badge on LinkedIn

    This free maker

    LinkedIn CR badgeNo

    • Your real faceYes - enhanced selfie
    • Cost / signupFree · no signup
  • Fully AI-generated headshot with LinkedIn Content Credentials CR badgeContent Credentials CR badge

    AI headshot generators

    LinkedIn CR badgeOften yes

    • Your real faceAI-created likeness
    • Cost / signupUsually paid / account
  • Raw phone selfie with a messy background

    Raw phone selfie

    LinkedIn CR badgeNo

    • Your real faceYes
    • Cost / signupFree - messy bg

Built for LinkedIn - not a generic photo editor

Remove the background, replace it, apply LinkedIn-safe filters, crop, and add a frame - same tools professionals use inside PFPMaker.

Remove background

Upload a selfie and we cut you out automatically - messy room, kitchen, car, gone. Your real face stays.

Tips for a professional LinkedIn profile picture

Same rules whether you call it a LinkedIn headshot or a professional photo for LinkedIn: light, expression, attire, crop, background.

  • Eyes to camera

    Soft, genuine expression - not a stiff passport stare.

  • Even light

    Face a window; avoid hard shadows across one side of the face.

  • Head & shoulders

    Face ~60% of the crop; don’t cut the top of your head.

  • Role-fit attire

    Dress like the interview or client meeting for your industry.

  • Quiet background

    Or replace it with this tool - clutter kills first impressions.

LinkedIn profile picture background

A messy room is the fastest way to look unprofessional. Remove it, pick a clean backdrop, download - recruiters see you, not the laundry.

LinkedIn profile picture with a clean neutral background

Works

  • Solid neutrals (gray, muted blue, beige)
  • Soft bokeh behind the subject
  • Simple office / studio backdrops
  • One brand color if your company uses it
Unprofessional profile photo with a cluttered background

Avoid

  • Cluttered rooms, kitchens, outside
  • Busy patterns, neon, party scenes
  • Other people in the frame
  • Filters that warp skin tone

LinkedIn profile picture size & specs

LinkedIn shows your photo as a circle. Upload square-friendly, sharp images - minimum 400 × 400 px (larger is better). Keep your face centered and filling about 60% of the frame.

  • Face in frame

    ~60% of the crop

  • Minimum size

    400×400 pixels

  • Real photo, cleaned up

    Background removed and replaced - your face stays yours

  • 30 professional styles

    Solid colors, soft bokeh, office-ready backdrops

  • No AI label path

    Enhanced real photos - unlike fully AI-generated headshots

  • Free, no signup

    Upload, download, update LinkedIn - no account required

LinkedIn profile picture FAQ

  • Does a LinkedIn profile picture really matter?minusplus

    Yes. LinkedIn reports that members with a profile photo get up to 21× more profile views and 9× more connection requests than those without. LinkedIn also recommends a minimum of 400 × 400 pixels with your face filling about 60% of the frame.

  • Will LinkedIn AI-label a photo from this tool?minusplus

  • What is the best LinkedIn profile picture size?minusplus

  • What makes a good professional LinkedIn photo?minusplus

  • Is the LinkedIn profile picture maker really free?minusplus

  • Do I need to sign up?minusplus

  • Is a LinkedIn headshot the same as a LinkedIn profile picture?minusplus

  • What's the difference between this and the AI Headshot Generator?minusplus

  • How do I change my LinkedIn profile picture after downloading?minusplus

  • What background is best for a LinkedIn profile picture?minusplus

  • What photo should I upload?minusplus

  • What happens to my photo after I upload it?minusplus

blog

How AI can improve your profile picture

Upload your photo to create a professional-looking profile picture and a matching background cover

38 Halloween Profile Picture Ideas to Transform Your Social Media

Halloween 2025

38 Halloween Profile Picture Ideas to Transform Your Social Mediago to article

How to remove background from a profile picture?

Ai tools

How to remove background from a profile picture?go to article

How to take the perfect selfie

Profile picture

How to take the perfect selfiego to article

7 Steps for creating a perfect LinkedIn Profile

Profile picture

7 Steps for creating a perfect LinkedIn Profilego to article

Want More? Get 100+ Premium AI Headshots

Multiple outfits, professional lighting, studio backgrounds. Perfect for executives and job seekers

Try AI Profile Picture Maker